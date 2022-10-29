WATCH: BTS' Jin Performs 'The Astronaut' Live With Coldplay

BTS' Jin and Coldplay recently performed their song "The Astronaut" live together for the first time. Check out the professionally-filmed video, directed by Paul Dugdale, below.

The K-pop star joined Coldplay onstage in Buenos Aires yesterday (October 28) to perform the ballad. As the crown erupts in cheers and fireworks are set off above, Jin and Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin sing, "There is no one else/I feel this way I've never felt."

Jin co-wrote the "The Astronaut" with Coldplay, who are in the midst of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The song marks the second collaboration between members of BTS and Coldplay, following last year's "My Universe."