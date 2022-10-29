WATCH: BTS' Jin Performs 'The Astronaut' Live With Coldplay
By Taylor Linzinmeir
BTS' Jin and Coldplay recently performed their song "The Astronaut" live together for the first time. Check out the professionally-filmed video, directed by Paul Dugdale, below.
The K-pop star joined Coldplay onstage in Buenos Aires yesterday (October 28) to perform the ballad. As the crown erupts in cheers and fireworks are set off above, Jin and Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin sing, "There is no one else/I feel this way I've never felt."
Jin co-wrote the "The Astronaut" with Coldplay, who are in the midst of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The song marks the second collaboration between members of BTS and Coldplay, following last year's "My Universe."
"The Astronaut" is Jin's debut solo single. Following j-hope, he is the second member of BTS to strike out on their own.
Jin called the track "a gift for the fans" during the groups hiatus. All seven members will soon start their mandatory military service in South Korea, with Jin being the first. "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," Big Hit wrote in a statement.