BTS's Jin Reveals Coldplay Co-Wrote His First Solo Single 'The Astronaut'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, BTS's Jin announced that he had collaborated on his new single with "someone I really adore." Now, we know that "someone" is Coldplay. On Wednesday, October 19th, BTS's label Big Hit Music confirmed the collaboration with a promotional poster that reads "The Astronaut Co-written by Jin of BTS & Coldplay."

When the song drops on Friday, October 28th, it will mark the first solo release from Jin. "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single," the singer said during BTS's highly-anticipated Busan concert earlier this month. "I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them."

Earlier this week, Jin dropped a cinematic trailer to get fans excited about the release. To match the name, Jin released a nearly 3-minute video teasing the song. In the cinematic video, an Astronaut is seen floating through space and passes by different planets, and satellites.

In one surreal moment, the Astronaut makes their way through an asteroid belt when they're joined by a white dog who lands on one of the asteroids. Things get even weirder when the Astronaut starts speeding up and green lights strobe around them. Eventually, the sleek logo for "The Astronaut" is revealed.

Big Hit also confirmed that all seven members will soon start their mandatory military service in South Korea, with Jin being the first. "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," they wrote in a statement.

