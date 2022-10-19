BTS's Jin Reveals Coldplay Co-Wrote His First Solo Single 'The Astronaut'

Earlier this week, Jin dropped a cinematic trailer to get fans excited about the release. To match the name, Jin released a nearly 3-minute video teasing the song. In the cinematic video, an Astronaut is seen floating through space and passes by different planets, and satellites.

In one surreal moment, the Astronaut makes their way through an asteroid belt when they're joined by a white dog who lands on one of the asteroids. Things get even weirder when the Astronaut starts speeding up and green lights strobe around them. Eventually, the sleek logo for "The Astronaut" is revealed.

Big Hit also confirmed that all seven members will soon start their mandatory military service in South Korea, with Jin being the first. "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," they wrote in a statement.