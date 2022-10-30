This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona

Do you prefer chocolate or fruity candy? Do you have a favorite place to grab some sweets?

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state. The website states, "Craving something sweet? From chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors, we’ve found the best candy store in every state. The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines. Bring on the sugar rush!"

According to the website, the best candy store in Arizona is Sweeties Candy of Arizona in Chandler. The website explains:

"You’ll have your hands full (literally!) at Sweeties, where you can find over 100,000 pounds of candy lining the shelves each day. If you end up with more than you can eat, recipes that use leftover candy."