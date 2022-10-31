Diddy Gets Into Argument With 'Power' Star While Dressed As 'The Joker'

"You're a clown," Diddy responds. "What's up, baby. You don't like me? You muthaf**kin frontin', get to it, bitch. Don't fucking play with me on Halloween. I'm out here with love, n***a...What's up. Come over here and I'll bust your s**t. Next time, you don't never talk to me like that, n***a. I'm Love."



"Why you coming at me like that, God?" Diddy continues. "Me and you got a problem? You really taking over my energy, right now?"



Ferguson, who played 2-Bit in Power and Power Book II: Ghost, eventually figures out who's behind the painted smile. After he tells the actor who he is, both Ferguson and Diddy hugged it out. After video of the incident went viral, they both offered their thoughts about the situation.



"Had a fun night," Diddy commented in The Shade Room's post. "It's all love. Hugged like Black kings should do when it comes to some bulls**t."



"Ran into Diddy last night. All love," Ferguson captioned in his Instagram Story with the video.