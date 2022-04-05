50 Cent Calls Starz 'Incompetent' After New 'Power' Episode Leaks

50 Cent is experiencing another mishap with the network who distributes his Power series.

On Sunday night, April 3, STARZ had planned to air the latest episode of Power Book IV: Force but decided to push it back to April 10. However, it seems that the episode ended up appearing on the STARZ app and some fans were able to watch it. After a social media user posted juicy details from the episode, the rapper-actor didn't waste any time blaming the network in an Instagram post.



"👀see they leaked the episode again these people are incompetent," 50 wrote in his caption with a screenshot of the leaked details. "I went to Harvard 🤔so the f**k what ! SMH."