50 Cent Calls Starz 'Incompetent' After New 'Power' Episode Leaks
By Tony M. Centeno
April 5, 2022
50 Cent is experiencing another mishap with the network who distributes his Power series.
On Sunday night, April 3, STARZ had planned to air the latest episode of Power Book IV: Force but decided to push it back to April 10. However, it seems that the episode ended up appearing on the STARZ app and some fans were able to watch it. After a social media user posted juicy details from the episode, the rapper-actor didn't waste any time blaming the network in an Instagram post.
"👀see they leaked the episode again these people are incompetent," 50 wrote in his caption with a screenshot of the leaked details. "I went to Harvard 🤔so the f**k what ! SMH."
The G-Unit founder has been working with the network since the premiere of the original Power series in 2014. Since then, 50 has taken to social media to vent his frustrations with the network on several occasions. Last November, 50 blasted STARZ for leaking an episode of his BMF series early on its digital platform. Prior to that, 50 called the network "a mess" after he upset STARZ by mistakenly positing an unseen promo image of Power Book III star Patina Miller.
“STARZ is upset i posted @patinamiller 🤦♂️," 50 wrote in his post last May. "I didn’t know that picture wasn’t out, but i do know i have to build faster and get the f**k outta here this s**t is a mess.”
Despite his past threats to leave the network, 50 Cent still has more work to do with STARZ. The rapper recently announced his plans to bring Snoop Dogg's life to the small screen with his series Murder Was The Case.