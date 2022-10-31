Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment

Seattle Police found two people dead inside their apartment over the weekend, leaving some neighbors shocked and shaken, according to KOMO.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Ave South of a Georgetown neighborhood Sunday (October 30) around 4:15 p.m. They reportedly found a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman deceased inside the unit but didn't offer any details about their injuries.

Police also arrested a 42-year-old man for investigation of homicide, according to a Monday morning (October 31) update. Authorities believe this wasn't a "random homicide" but didn't explain the suspect's connection with the victims.