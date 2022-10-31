Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
By Zuri Anderson
October 31, 2022
Seattle Police found two people dead inside their apartment over the weekend, leaving some neighbors shocked and shaken, according to KOMO.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Ave South of a Georgetown neighborhood Sunday (October 30) around 4:15 p.m. They reportedly found a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman deceased inside the unit but didn't offer any details about their injuries.
Police also arrested a 42-year-old man for investigation of homicide, according to a Monday morning (October 31) update. Authorities believe this wasn't a "random homicide" but didn't explain the suspect's connection with the victims.
A suspect has been arrested in the Georgetown Double homicide investigation. https://t.co/26R3nAHDe7 https://t.co/4YhhHV7zoW— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 31, 2022
Brad Stuetzle, who lives in the apartment building, said the area is usually safe and quiet.
“I’m a little shook up about it," Stuetzle told reporters. "It’s kind of scary, real close to home. It kind of bothers me. I’m a little scared. Violence close to home. It could happen to me. It could happen to anyone here."
The victims haven't been publicly identified as of Monday afternoon. The King County Medical Examiner will determine their cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Seattle Police's Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.