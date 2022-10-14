Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
By Zuri Anderson
October 14, 2022
A 42-year-old wakeboarder died after the boat pulling him struck him on a Washington lake, according to Tacoma News Tribune.
The incident happened on Tuesday (October 11) at Lake Washington in Hunts Point, which is 10 miles northeast of Seattle, per a news release from the Mercer Island Police Department. The victim, who's from Seattle, was wakeboarding behind a 22-foot ski boat when he was reportedly hit by the vessel.
Cops responded to the 4300 block of Hunts Point Road around 4:35 p.m., nearly 100 yards from the shoreline. The wakeboarded died from his injuries, police said. They haven't released his name.
Authorities said a 24-year-old Seattle man was driving the boat, and they didn't find any signs of impairment.
The incident is under investigation. A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the victim's death.
