North Carolina Woman Cited After Stopping Father From Drinking Soda

You may not always approve of the choices your family makes. Maybe you subtly shared your thoughts with your loved one or you tend to express your opinions loudly and with high emotions. One woman in North Carolina, however, took her disapproval to the next level and eventually cited for her actions.

Gastonia Police officers responded to calls of shots being fired in a neighborhood on October 24, arriving on the scene to find a woman shooting at four bottles of Diet Mountain Dew, per WCNC. The woman reportedly told officers that she shot at the bottles because she didn't think her father should be drinking soda. Rather than toss the bottles in the trash, pour them down the drain, or just let her father make his own choices, the 64-year-old woman, whose name was not released, decided to use the bottles as target practice.

In a post on the department's official Facebook page, police warned others from following in the woman's footsteps.

"We totally understand that not everybody is a fan of the Dew but we can't stress enough how dangerous this is! There are much safer alternatives to disposing of beverages that you don't like instead of using the full bottles as target practice ... in your backyard ... in your neighborhood ... surrounded by other homes and people."

The woman was issued a criminal citation for discharging a firearm within city limits.