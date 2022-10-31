'They're Big, They're Hairy': Tarantulas Creeping Across Texas

By Ginny Reese

October 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's spider season across Texas, so don't be surprised if you see a huge, eight-legged critter creeping across the state. CBS Austin reported that Texans may be seeing an increase in tarantulas on trails and even in homes.

Allison White, research assistant at the Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, explained, "Central Texas has tarantulas all over the place. We have two species of tarantulas: the Texas Brown Tarantula and the Texas Tan Tarantula. Most of the ones that you see are the Texas Brown Tarantulas."

One hiker at the Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, Christine Bittner, said, "They're big, and they're hairy, and they just look scary."

White explains why the tarantulas are coming out more near the beginning of November. "It's prime time for males to come out and try to find a mate. It is their time to make some more tarantulas. They are just trying to find a good place to hide. They want to be away from really cold conditions, and also want to be away from really hot conditions. So in the winter, they're going to come inside or come into your garage," White said.

White says tarantulas aren't an aggressive spider.

