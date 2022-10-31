This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale.

Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews from locals to compile a list of the best candy store in each state, from old fashioned taffy shops to massive stores with 100,00 pounds of candy.

So which candy store in Tennessee was named the best in the state?

The Goo Goo Shop

Located in Nashville, the Goo Goo Shop is the best place to find the iconic Goo Goo Cluster, a confection created in 1912 that went on to become America's first combination candy bar, according to the shop's website. While the original cluster is still a favorite, the candy has expanded to other flavors like peanut butter and pecan.

The Goo Goo Shop is located at 116 3rd Avenue S in Nashville.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Welcome to Nashville's sweetest secret: the Goo Goo Cluster. It's a blissful bit of chocolate, caramel, peanuts and marshmallow nougat. And at Goo Goo Shop, they even offer classes where you'll make your own crunchy cluster."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to see the best candy stores around the country.