This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Georgia

Every state has its own urban legends and bone-chilling stories of places that are reportedly haunted year-round, not just on Halloween. These sites include old state hospitals, abandoned homes and hotels that are so terrifying only the brave (or the dead) dare to tread foot on their premises.

If you are looking to take a guided tour or a solo walk through the darkness of one of these destinations, Thrillist recently compiled a list of the creepiest places where ghosts are rumored to patrol in each state. They named Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, which is the largest cemetery in Georgia, as the scariest place to visit in the peach state. Here's what they had to say about the cemetery:

"Built in 1850, Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery—the city’s oldest, largest cemetery, and among the most haunted places in Georgia—is home to Maynard Jackson, Bobby Jones, and Margaret Mitchell, among many others. The cemetery includes a Confederate branch where visitors insist they’ve seen uniformed soldiers wandering the grounds and even hanging off of trees. Creep in as far as you dare, but be warned: Some have alleged they’ve heard Confederate Army roll call among the tombstones and sworn that their name was called on the list."