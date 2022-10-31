This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Georgia

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 31, 2022

scary graveyard/cemetary in galway
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has its own urban legends and bone-chilling stories of places that are reportedly haunted year-round, not just on Halloween. These sites include old state hospitals, abandoned homes and hotels that are so terrifying only the brave (or the dead) dare to tread foot on their premises.

If you are looking to take a guided tour or a solo walk through the darkness of one of these destinations, Thrillist recently compiled a list of the creepiest places where ghosts are rumored to patrol in each state. They named Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, which is the largest cemetery in Georgia, as the scariest place to visit in the peach state. Here's what they had to say about the cemetery:

"Built in 1850, Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery—the city’s oldest, largest cemetery, and among the most haunted places in Georgia—is home to Maynard Jackson, Bobby Jones, and Margaret Mitchell, among many others. The cemetery includes a Confederate branch where visitors insist they’ve seen uniformed soldiers wandering the grounds and even hanging off of trees. Creep in as far as you dare, but be warned: Some have alleged they’ve heard Confederate Army roll call among the tombstones and sworn that their name was called on the list."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.