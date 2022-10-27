Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Georgia

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you.

Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the P.I. Bar $ Grill at The Partridge Inn in Augusta as the spookiest in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about the establishment's history:

"Many cocktails have a story behind them, but few can rival the chilling tale behind The Emily, a gin number served at The P.I. Bar & Grill at The Partridge Inn in Augusta. The hotel has been part of the town’s history for more than a century, and one of its most famous guests, Emily, has been around just as long. Legend has it that on her wedding day, Emily was getting dressed in the bridal suite at The Partridge Inn, when she received news that her fiancé had been shot in a case of mistaken identity while riding his horse through town. Emily was so grief-stricken that she refused to take her wedding dress off for weeks. And though she was pursued by many suitors, she never wed — some say she eventually died of a broken heart. To this day, hotel guests and employees have reported seeing a beautiful girl with long, dark hair wandering the halls and staircases, and she is often spotted in The P.I. Bar & Grill in her wedding dress awaiting her groom’s arrival. Toast Emily with her namesake cocktail, which gets its signature purple hue from a mix of butterfly pea flower tea and blueberry-and-lavender simple syrup."