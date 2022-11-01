2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing

While no one won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday (October 31), a couple of Texans didn't go home empty-handed.

Two Texas residents won $1 million prizes in Monday night's Powerball drawing, the Texas Lottery announced. Both tickets matched all five white ball numbers drawn (13-19-36-39-59) but not the Powerball number (13). Neither resident Power Played, either.

One winning ticket was purchased in Houston at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive while the other was bought at Reserve by Camco at 1050 Cluck Creek Terrace in Cedar Park.

The historic Powerball jackpot will keep rolling. Wednesday's estimated annuitized jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion, with a cash value of $596.7 million.

Over the weekend, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Humble at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway. Last week, another million dollar ticket was purchased in Richardson.

Claimants have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winning tickets.