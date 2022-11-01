Arizona Burglar Poses As Utility Worker To Steal From Residents

A man in Arizona was arrested after allegedly posing as a utility worker to gain access to homes to steal from residents. 12 News reported that Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix.

One of Miguel's victims, Carol Kroll, explained, "He rang the doorbell, and then he looked in my window, and I got mad. He didn't say who he was representing or anything, and I just told him to get out of here."

According to police, he managed to get inside multiple homes across the Valley. Victims said that he misrepresented himself as a utility worker so that he could get inside and steal items form them.

Kroll said, "You can't trust everyone nowadays, and that's sad."

Miguel was detained, and police said that he lied about his name. He was later identified by his fingerprints. He had warrants out for his arrest in New Jersey and Texas for "similar alleged conduct" when he was detained by Phoenix police.