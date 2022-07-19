Texas Man Arrested After Impersonating Cop, Trying To Pull Woman Over

A man was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office after impersonating a cop and attempting to pull a woman over along I-35. News 4 San Antonio reported that Antonio Proenza-Perez, 35, was arrested a little after 1 a.m. on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman told police that a man in a black Ford Mustang with paper plates was attempting to pull her over. The woman said that the Mustang had blue and red flashing strobe lights.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was able to locate the black Ford Mustang that had paper plates and deputies initiated a traffic stop. Antonio Proenza-Perez, 35, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Proenza-Perez initially fled by vehicle, then by foot. Deputies were able to apprehend Proenza-Perez after a short pursuit and he was arrested for evading arrest and impersonating a peace officer."