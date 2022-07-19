Texas Man Arrested After Impersonating Cop, Trying To Pull Woman Over
By Ginny Reese
July 19, 2022
A man was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office after impersonating a cop and attempting to pull a woman over along I-35. News 4 San Antonio reported that Antonio Proenza-Perez, 35, was arrested a little after 1 a.m. on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman told police that a man in a black Ford Mustang with paper plates was attempting to pull her over. The woman said that the Mustang had blue and red flashing strobe lights.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:
"The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was able to locate the black Ford Mustang that had paper plates and deputies initiated a traffic stop. Antonio Proenza-Perez, 35, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Proenza-Perez initially fled by vehicle, then by foot. Deputies were able to apprehend Proenza-Perez after a short pursuit and he was arrested for evading arrest and impersonating a peace officer."
The sheriff's office listed tips for those who find themselves in the same situation:
- Turn on your flashers and wave to the officer to let them know you see them
- Slow down to show the officer you are not running
- Drive to a well-lit/populated area
- Call the BCSO at 210-335-6000 to report it
According to the sheriff's office, deputies are trained to understand that people may keep driving to a more populated area.