Arizona Mom Collects $11K Through Fake Fundraiser, Claims Baby Had Cancer

One Phoenix mom is being accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe account and receiving donations after claiming that her baby had brain cancer. AZ Family reported that 28-year-old Monique Coria was taken into custody on October 17th after using the money to pay bills and buy luxury items.

According to court documents, Phoenix Children's hospital staff called police to report Coria and her husband, claiming that she was bringing a one-year-old girl in for unnecessary medical procedures.

Coria started the GoFundMe and said that they needed money to help fund medical bills, according to investigators.

Hospital staff confirmed to police that the girl "has never been diagnosed with brain cancer and does not have brain cancer." According to Phoenix Children's staff, the couple raised over $13,000 through the GoFundMe before it was shut down. The parents were also allegedly gathering donations through apps like Zelle, CashApp, and Venmo.

Coria later told police that they ended up with $11,000 from donations and had already spent more spent $4,000 on rent and gas. She admitted to being "fully aware" that the baby did not have brain cancer and that "it was a fraudulent way to ask for money."