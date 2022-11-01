At Least 13 Shot, Including 3 Children, In Chicago Halloween Drive-By

At least 13 people, including three children between the ages 3, 11 and 13, were shot during a drive-by in Chicago on Halloween (October 31) night, NBC News reports.

Zero deaths were reported in the shooting, however, some of the victims were listed as being in critical condition, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced during a news conference.

An additional person was struck by a vehicle while attempting to run away from the shooting, according to Brown.

Police had initially said up to 14 people were shot during the incident, but later clarified that the total was 13.

The incident, which was partially captured on surveillance video, took place at the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street in the area of Garfield Park at around 9:30 p.m. as a vigil was being held with a balloon release, although Brown said there could've been other reasons that some of the people were gathered being there at the time.

“We know it’s a drive-by. We know it happens in just a few seconds,” Brown said via NBC News. “It begins and then it’s over, about three seconds the car is pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly, really, into the crowd.”

Brown said the motive for the shooting was unknown and a suspected shooter had not been identified as of Tuesday's (November 1) update.

Police were unaware of any possible conflicts taking place in the area prior to the shooting and plan to conduct interviews in relation to the incident.

Brown also said it's possible that two shooters were involved, although specified that all information related to the incident is preliminary.