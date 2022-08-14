3 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Plows Through Crowd During Chicago Hit-And-Run

Three people have died and one person was injured after a car plowed through a group of people during a hit-and-run incident in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago early Sunday (August 14) morning, ABC Chicago reports.

Surveillance video shared by CWB Chicago shows the vehicle driving southbound through a group of men in the street near 71st and Jeffery outside Jeffery Pub, one of the city's longest-running LGBTQ bars, at a high speed, which resulted in bodies flying through the air as the car continued to drive away.

“A very unfortunate tragic event occurred early this morning after closing,” Jeffery Pub’s wrote in a statement shared on its Facebook page via CWB Chicago. “A small group of people were in the street and an unidentified vehicle drove past at a very high rate of speed injuring several people and some deceased. Our hearts heavy this morning that such tragic event has occurred. And to those that lost a loved one or friend we stand with you.”

Police said the suspect remains at large as of Sunday afternoon.

The three victims killed were all transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said via ABC Chicago.

The injured victim was taken to Stronger Hospital and reported to be in serious, but stable condition, Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed via ABC Chicago.

Several shoes were found on the pavement after the crash took place. Authorities have not determined the ages of the victims or provided additional information regarding the incident.