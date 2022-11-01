Broncos Trade Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Bradley Chubb: Report

By Jason Hall

November 1, 2022

New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Photo: Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have reportedly traded star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, sources with knowledge of the move confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero prior to Tuesday's (November 1) trade deadline.

The Broncos will reportedly receive a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, who signed with Miami during the offseason.

Miami will also receive a 2024 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.

Chubb, 26, currently has 26 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four tackles for loss through his first eight games of the 2022 NFL season.

The Broncos have, however, stumbled to a 3-5 record, despite lofty preseason expectations following the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Chubb, a former unanimous All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Bronko Nagurski Award winner during his collegiate career at NC State, was selected by Denver at No. 5 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and enjoyed a breakout rookie campaign, recording a career best 60 tackles, 12.0 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

The Broncos exercised Chubb's rookie option on April 30, 2021, which guaranteed a $12.72 million salary for the 2022 NFL season, his last under his rookie contract.

