Broncos Trade Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Bradley Chubb: Report

The Denver Broncos have reportedly traded star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, sources with knowledge of the move confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero prior to Tuesday's (November 1) trade deadline.

The Broncos will reportedly receive a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, who signed with Miami during the offseason.

Miami will also receive a 2024 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.

Chubb, 26, currently has 26 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four tackles for loss through his first eight games of the 2022 NFL season.

The Broncos have, however, stumbled to a 3-5 record, despite lofty preseason expectations following the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson.