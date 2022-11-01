Elon Musk Tweets Out Details On Plan To Charge Users For Blue Checkmarks

By Bill Galluccio

November 1, 2022

NORWAY-INDUSTRY-BUSINESS-ENERGY-OIL-GAS
Photo: Getty Images

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk provided some details on the much-discussed plan to charge verified users to have a blue checkmark next to their name.

Musk revealed the new information about Twitter Blue in a series of tweets on Tuesday (November 1). He said that the plan would cost $8 a month and would provide users with priority in replies, mentions, and searches, the ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads.

In addition, users will also get a paywall bypass for any publisher willing to work with the social media company.

"This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators," Musk said in the final tweet of the thread.

Musk noted that the price would be adjusted based on the country where the user lives.

He also tweeted a photo of himself posing in a costume at Heidi Klum's Halloween party, with white text reading, "All for $8" at the top and "YESSSS!!!" at the bottom.

Musk did not say when the new features would roll out or if he gave developers an ultimatum to launch the new service in a week or face termination.

