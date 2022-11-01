Here's How Much Texans Spent On Powerball Tickets As Jackpot Soars To $1.2B

Unfortunately, nobody won Monday (October 31) night's Powerball drawing worth a whopping $1 billion. But Texas, you can't say you didn't try!

Texas residents spent over $46 million on Powerball tickets between noon to 9 p.m. on Monday, the Texas Lottery said on Twitter. To be exact, y'all dropped $46,189,238 in hopes of winning the second largest Powerball prize in history and the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The Texas Lottery shared an hourly update on how many Powerball tickets were sold in the Lone Star State starting at noon on Monday. The peak was between 5:00 and 5:59 p.m., where Texans spent over $11 million on tickets. Every hour between noon and 9 p.m. saw at least $1 million in ticket sales. The peak hourly Powerball sales per minute was $40,409, and that was between 6:00 and 6:59 p.m.

Here's a look at how much Texas residents spent per hour on Powerball tickets:

12:00-12:59 p.m.: $3,520,132

$3,520,132 1:00-1:59 p.m.: $4,482,244

$4,482,244 2:00-2:59 p.m.: $5,615,808

$5,615,808 3:00-3:59 p.m.: $7,018,564

$7,018,564 4:00-4:59 p.m.: $8,856,992

$8,856,992 5:00-5:59 p.m.: $11,188,586

$11,188,586 6:00-6:59 p.m.: $2,424,510

$2,424,510 7:00-7:59 p.m.: $1,767,504

$1,767,504 8:00-8:59 p.m.: $1,314,898

The winning numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing were 13-19-36-39-59 with Powerball number 13. Two Texas residents took home $1 million prizes in Monday night's drawing. Since nobody won the big prize, the jackpot will keep rolling into Wednesday (November 2) with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $1.2 billion, an estimated cash value of $596.7 million.