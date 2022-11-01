Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington

More and more people are gravitating toward a more suburban lifestyle. It's the perfect balance between the hustle and bustle of the city and the remote feeling of rural communities. Plus there are many benefits, from better commutes to nearby restaurants and bars.

The demand for suburban homes shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's remained that way ever since. With so many Americans rushing to snatch up houses, what's the best suburb in your state? Niche can answer that question. The website found the best places to live in every state, but you can filter that list by suburbs, as well.

Researchers say Washington's best suburb is Clyde Hill! This Seattle suburb has an overall A+ rating with high marks in public schools, commutes, family-friendliness, nightlife, jobs, outdoor activities, and health and fitness.

"Living in Clyde Hill offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Clyde Hill there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks," Niche added. "The public schools in Clyde Hill are highly rated.

Interestingly enough, the top 10 suburbs in Washington are in Seattle. Cities and towns were excluded from this line-up:

Clyde Hill Yarrow Point Sammamish Mercer Island Newcastle Issaquah Kirkland Lake Forest Park Woodway Medina

Check out the full rankings on Niche.