Mariah Carey Transforms Into The Queen Of Christmas To Ring In 'MariahSZN'

Now that Halloween is officially over, the Queen of Christmas is ringing in the start of the holidays season by declaring it "MariahSZN."

Mariah Carey took to social media on Tuesday (November 1) to officially kick off the holiday season, transforming herself from a cackling witch to a Christmas-clad diva, per Entertainment Tonight. The clip starts off in black and white, as Carey, dressed in a leather bodysuit, witch hat and boots, peddles a stationary bike as calendar dates for the month of October fly past.

As the dates finally reach November, the video erupts into color to reveal the "We Belong Together" singer in a white fur-trimmed red velvet Santa-themed bodysuit, channeling the look from her iconic single "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which plays along in the background. Sitting atop a decked-out reindeer surrounded by a wintry wonderland, she sings "it's time" in her signature whistle notes.

"IT'S TIIIIIIIIME," she echoed in the caption, adding that it's finally "#MariahSZN"