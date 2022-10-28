Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently teased a potential musical collaboration with Mariah Carey.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown explained how her unlikely friendship with the Grammy winner was born. Apparently Carey's children, 11-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe, are fans of Brown's character Eleven on her hit television show. After meeting them, Brown developed a sweet bond with the children, who Carey shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

"I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together," Brown said, adding that the two even sang in Carey's state-of-the-art studio. When Fallon asked if fans could expect a collaboration, Brown responded, "Potentially, I don’t know," while calling Carey "the most talented singer ever."