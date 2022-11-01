Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of 'Frightening' New Scam

Robo calls and online scams continue to be a big problem for many around the country, but a "frightening" new scam targeting parents has Middle Tennessee police warning residents to stay vigilant, per FOX 17.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on its official Facebook page about a new virtual kidnapping ransom scam being reported where a victim receives a phone call from someone claiming to have a family member held hostage. Noting that a similar scam has been around for years, the WCSO stated this new take on the old scam could be "frightening" to some parents.

"The caller may allege your daughter has been kidnapped and you hear a female screaming in the background. Another variant of the fraud has a family member being held because he/she caused an auto accident, is injured and won't be allowed to go to the hospital until damages are paid."

The caller will trick the victim into staying on the line until any ransom money is transferred, even requiring additional money after the initial demand, to ensure their loved one is returned safely.

The sheriff's office provided indicators to help would-be victims determine if the calls may indeed be fraudulent, such as the call originating from an outside area code, the call not coming from the purported kidnapping victim, ransom money only being accepted via wire transfer, the caller preventing you from attempting to contact the victim, and the caller trying to keep you on the phone.

In the event you receive such a call, request to speak to the victim directly. If the caller refuses, ask them to describe the victim and attempt to contact the victim on your own from another phone or through social media.

If you receive a suspected fraudulent kidnapping ransom call, you're encouraged to contact local law enforcement.