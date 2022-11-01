Robert De Niro Filming Movie In Ohio, Needs Extras

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 1, 2022

"Amsterdam" World Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

A new movie starring the iconic Robert De Niro is gearing up to start filming in Ohio — And they need plenty of extras, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Local casting agent D. Lynn Meyers said the new movie, which is titled Wise Guys, will be filmed in Cincinnati. In addition, they are looking for "lots of different extras" to appear in the film, but especially "anybody who is of Italian descent or who looks like they could be a [New York] mobster in the 1950s," Meyers wrote in a social media post. Anyone looking to be an extra in the film should send their photo, contact and sizes to wiseguysextras@gmail.com.

Wise Guys is centered around Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-American crime bosses who ran their respective families in the '50s. Returning to the genre that launched his career, De Niro will play both characters, according to multiple sources.

The movie will be directed by Barry Levinson, who is best known for Rain Man and Wag The Dog. Irwin Winkler, a producer on Rocky and Goodfellas, will also serve as the producer on the film. There is no word yet as to when Wise Guys will start filming.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.