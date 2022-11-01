Robert De Niro Filming Movie In Ohio, Needs Extras

A new movie starring the iconic Robert De Niro is gearing up to start filming in Ohio — And they need plenty of extras, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Local casting agent D. Lynn Meyers said the new movie, which is titled Wise Guys, will be filmed in Cincinnati. In addition, they are looking for "lots of different extras" to appear in the film, but especially "anybody who is of Italian descent or who looks like they could be a [New York] mobster in the 1950s," Meyers wrote in a social media post. Anyone looking to be an extra in the film should send their photo, contact and sizes to wiseguysextras@gmail.com.

Wise Guys is centered around Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-American crime bosses who ran their respective families in the '50s. Returning to the genre that launched his career, De Niro will play both characters, according to multiple sources.

The movie will be directed by Barry Levinson, who is best known for Rain Man and Wag The Dog. Irwin Winkler, a producer on Rocky and Goodfellas, will also serve as the producer on the film. There is no word yet as to when Wise Guys will start filming.