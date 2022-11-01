Saweetie Plans To Release A New Project Before Her Debut Album

“I’m excited to share what I went through,” Saweetie said about The Single Life. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman. It was definitely revolutionary. It was heartbreaking. It was honest. It was a reflection. It’s just me being Saweetie in full transparency.”



Saweetie's upcoming project will be her first since she dropped her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 in April 2021. Since then, she released other singles like "Closer" featuring H.E.R., "Risky" with the late Drakeo The Ruler and "Up Now" with London On Da Track, G-Eazy and Rich The Kid. There are no set release dates for The Single Life or Pretty B*tch Music but the California native says they're both on the way.



“She’s coming,” Saweetie said of her debut LP. “She’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out. I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”



While she's been working on both albums, she was also busy during festival season. She performed at Rolling Loud in Miami, where she debuted her song "Don't Say Nothin'." She hasn't released it yet but she said it was "on the way." It's possible that it may show up on one of her new projects.