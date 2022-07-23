Rolling Loud Miami Day 1: Playboi Carti, Saweetie, Bun B & More

Later on, Playboi Carti finally made his grand entrance. The Georgia rapper hit the stage rocking an all-black ensemble and white-and-black make-up on his face. He raged on the roof of white vans that were on stage as he performed a handful of songs off his most recent album Whole Lotta Red with the help of a live band. The explosive set had fans moshing for their lives in front of the Ciroc Stage. Fortunately, Rolling Loud came prepared by throwing out packets of emergency water for those who may have raged too hard in the heat of the night.



There were other hard-hitting performances at the other stages as well. Over at the Monster Energy Stage, Lil Gotit put on a dope tribute set to his fallen brother Lil Keed, who passed away earlier this year. The Go Puff stage also had incredible sets from Three 6 Mafia, who brought out Bun B during their set, Antonio Brown, who performed at Rolling Loud for the first time, and, of course, Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper brought out former headliner Kanye West to perform their verses from Cardi B's "Hot Sh*t" as well as Ye's other hits after his replacement, Kid Cudi, ended his set early due to fans throwing objects at him.