This California Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State

If you have been searching for a reason to head over to your local bakery and pick up a dozen chocolate chip cookies, then this is your sign. But, the truth is, you really don't need a reason to enjoy them. Though they are easy and fun to make at home with family and friends, sometimes its nice to pick up pre-made cookies from the bakeries that make them best without creating a mess in the kitchen. Plus, there is nothing quite like walking in to the sweet smell of pastries and freshly baked cookies as they are laid out on racks behind the glass for all to admire. This specific California bakery is known for the way that they craft their chocolate chip cookies, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best chocolate chip cookies in the entire state can be found at Diddy Riese located in Westwood.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best chocolate chip cookies in California:

"Diddy Riese has been putting smiles on faces and curing cravings since 1983. All of the goodies at Diddy Riese are baked from scratch every single day, resulting in creamy and flavor-packed cookies that never get old. The chocolate chip cookies are hands down the most popular item, but there are also other unique flavors such as candy chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia, and sugar cinnamon. If you're looking to enhance your sweet treat, opt for an ice cream sandwich and indulge in some rich vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between two warm chocolate chip cookies. You can also double the dough by opting for the cookie dough ice cream!"