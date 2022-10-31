'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week

Parts of California could see heavy rain, winds, and snow this week due to a storm system arriving from the North Pacific. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego County is just one of many locations predicted to see concerning weather patterns sweep in towards the middle of the week. If snowfall does occur, it will be in areas of high-elevation throughout the county.

The San Diego Union-Tribune mentioned that San Diego County has seen less rain than usual in the last few years, a factor that has contributed to an increased probability of wildfires. The "first major storm" of the season is predicted to move into the San Diego region on Wednesday and and stick around into Friday.

“It is still early yet to know what will happen, but this could be part of a system that affects all of California and maybe other parts of the western U.S.,” The San Diego Union-Tribune obtained in a statement from National Weather Service forecaster Liz Schenk.

San Diego is not the only region that will experience heavy rain and snowfall this week. According to a map depicted on the National Weather Service website, some parts of California are already experiencing Winter conditions including below average temperatures. A hand full of counties located just East of Sacramento are currently under a Winter storm warning, while a few counties bordering South Lake Tahoe are under a Winter weather advisory to start the week.