This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State

If you have been searching for a reason to head over to your local bakery and pick up a dozen chocolate chip cookies, then this is your sign. But, the truth is, you really don't need a reason to enjoy them. Though they are easy and fun to make at home with family and friends, sometimes its nice to pick up pre-made cookies from the bakeries that make them best without creating a mess in the kitchen. Plus, there is nothing quite like walking in to the sweet smell of pastries and freshly baked cookies as they are laid out on racks behind the glass for all to admire. This specific Wisconsin bakery is known for the way that they craft their chocolate chip cookies, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best chocolate chip cookies in the entire state can be found at Yummee Treats in Madison.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best chocolate chip cookies in Wisconsin:

"Yummee Treats is famous for its ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookies along with a variety of other baked goods such as cinnamon rolls and cheesy bread. Though there are also other cookies on the menu — like oatmeal raisin and s'mores — the chocolate chip cookies take the cake, and pair perfectly with a cold glass of milk for dunking. The story behind the name is also touching, paying homage to the owner's mother. In addition to quality ingredients, Yummee Treats puts its heart and soul into the baking process, resulting in mouthwatering goodies that will have you coming back for seconds."