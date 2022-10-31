This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Wisconsin

Mac and cheese has a stellar reputation. For some, it is a classic comfort food and a quick bite during a busy week. For others it is a go-to meal when ordering food at a restaurant. This dish is often topped with seafood, bacon, breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and more! Mac and cheese is often served as a side with meat, bread, and greens, but can be the main course when served in larger quantities. Most restaurants will offer this dish in a dairy-free variation for those with specific needs. Regardless of where and how you choose to enjoy mac and cheese, there is one restaurant in Wisconsin that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mac and cheese in the entire state can be found at Triskele’s in Milwaukee. LoveFood recommended trying the Mac and Cheese with gorgonzola, fresh rosemary, and cabernet reduction.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mac and cheese in the entire state:

"At Triskele’s in Milwaukee, there are three great mac ‘n’ cheese options. But the best is without doubt the inventive Mac & Cheese with Gorgonzola, Fresh Rosemary & Cabernet Reduction. The sweet wine drizzle perfectly cuts through the richness of the blue cheese sauce."