Vikings Acquire Former Pro Bowler In Trade With Division Rival
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2022
The Minnesota Vikings have acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions ahead of Tuesday's (November 1) 4:00 p.m ET trade deadline, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, prior to confirmation from the Vikings in a news release shared on their website.
The Vikings will also receive a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick as part of the deal.
The move was announced shortly before reports that Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. would be placed on Injured Reserve due to an ankle injury, according to Rapoport.
The #Vikings are placing TE Irv Smith on Injured Reserve, as his ankle injury knocks him out indefinitely. TJ Hockenson steps right in. https://t.co/YX4vKTJCsV— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022
Hockenson was selected by the Lions at No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at the University of Iowa, which included winning the 2018 Ozzie Newsome and John Mackey awards, both of which are rewarded annually to college football's best tight end.
The Iowa native was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, recording a career best 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns, but was limited to just 12 games in 2021 after being placed on injured reserve on December 17, 2021 after undergoing thumb surgery.
Hockenson currently has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns through the first seven games of the 2022 NFL season.
The Vikings are currently first in the NFC North standings with a 6-1 record. The Lions are currently last with a 1-6 record.