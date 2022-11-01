Vikings Acquire Former Pro Bowler In Trade With Division Rival

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions ahead of Tuesday's (November 1) 4:00 p.m ET trade deadline, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, prior to confirmation from the Vikings in a news release shared on their website.

The Vikings will also receive a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick as part of the deal.

The move was announced shortly before reports that Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. would be placed on Injured Reserve due to an ankle injury, according to Rapoport.