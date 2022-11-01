Where You Can Find The Cheapest Burritos In Washington

There's something magical about burritos. Maybe it's how filling they are, or the satisfaction of getting oodles of ingredients in one bite. Luckily, burrito lovers have plenty of places to pick up this tortilla-wrapped meal, including some budget-friendly eateries.

True to its name, Cheapism found the best spot to order some affordable yet delicious burritos in every state:

"Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious. Every entry on this list has earned a place in the bottom two price tiers — one or two dollar signs — and the top two quality tiers — four or five stars — in terms of online reviews."

Washington's best spot for cheap yet delicious burritos is Tacos Chukis! Writers explained why they picked this beloved chain:

"Tacos Chukis distinguishes itself by serving 'baby burritos' for $5. The baby burritos come in all the flavors and meat selections you'd expect from the big boys, but by serving up small-fry versions, the restaurant gives customers the opportunity to try several different options all in one visit. You can place orders online for pick-up."