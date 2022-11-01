World Series Game 3 Rescheduled After Rainout

Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will be played on Tuesday (November 1) night after a rainout Monday (October 31) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed via the Associated Press.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 8:03 p.m. ET.

“We waited long enough that we can see on the radar what’s coming,” Manfred said. “We had three, actually four different weather people looking at it. Everyone was consistent about this second wave of rain.”

Both teams were able to get on-field workouts in before crews put down the tarp at around 5:00 p.m. on Monday and eventually decided to postpone the game an hour before the scheduled first pitch.

“I’m glad we took some batting practice and played some balls off the wall. That’s their real home-field advantage,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker via the AP.

“Everybody would rather play in dry conditions. It’s going to be fair for everybody,” added Phillies manager Rob Thompson.

The series is currently tied after each teams earned a victory in the first two games played at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

The Phillies rallied back from a 5-0 deficit to win Game 1, 6-5, in extra innings on Friday (October 28).

J.T. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th to give Philadelphia its first lead of the game.

Houston answered with a decisive, 5-2 win in Game 2 on Saturday (October 29), which included starting pitcher Framber Valdez recording nine strikeouts, one earned run and four hits in 6.1 innings pitched.