Plane Carrying Fans Headed To Astros-Red Sox ALCS Crashes

A plane bound for Boston carrying passengers headed to Game 4 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros crashed Tuesday (October 19) morning in Waller County, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed via ABC 13 reports.

The accident occurred in a field in the southeast coroner of the county, which is located near Houston Executive Airport, a facility that caters to corporate flight passengers.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed 21 individuals were on board, including 18 passengers -- among them a 10-year-old child -- and three crewmembers, all of whom evacuated the plane safely.

Two individuals on board the flight were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

ABC 13's 'SkyEye' news helicopter caputred footage from the scene of the crash with tire tracks showing the plane aborted takeoff before leaving the ground.