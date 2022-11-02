Trump 2024 Campaign Prepares For Launch

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to launch a 2024 presidential campaign shortly after the upcoming midterm elections, according to the Associated Press.

Trump's aides are reportedly working quietly on preparations for another presidential campaign with expected Republican congressional wins next week, which would allow the former president to propel himself as the front-runner for the party's nomination in 2024.

“I’m like 95% he’s going to run,” said Reince Priebus, Trump’s former White House chief of staff via the AP. “The real question is are other big challengers going to run? If President Trump runs, he will be very difficult for any Republican to defeat.”

News of another potential Trump presidential campaign comes amid multiple intensifying criminal investigations, which includes probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club, as well as pressuring officials to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss.

Trump teased a possible 2024 presidential campaign while addressing a crowd in Robstown, Texas last month.

“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” Trump said.

Trump had publicly teased presidential runs dating back to the 1980s, but ultimately backed down prior to his 2016 campaign.

Sources close to the former president told the AP that Trump is eager to be back in the political game, but specified that he hasn't made a decision and things could change, particularly if midterm election results in key races are delayed due to recounts or a possible runoff election in Georgia.