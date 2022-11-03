Chicago's Windy City Smokeout Headliners Announced

Luke Bryan shared the announcement on his Instagram page with the caption, "Excited to announce I will be headlining @windycitysmokeout on July 15th! Y'all grab your passes now. See ya then Chicago!"

Concerts will be taking place all weekend from July 13th to July 16th. In addition to country music, the fest promises an abundance of barbecue and beer. Those interested in attending the event can purchase four-day passes and single-day tickets on Windy City Smokeout's official website. Ticket prices will increase on November 10th. Stay-tuned for the full lineup, as other performers will be announced in the coming months leading up to the festival.