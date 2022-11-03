Chicago's Windy City Smokeout Headliners Announced
By Logan DeLoye
November 3, 2022
Chicago's annual Windy City Smokeout music festival has just announced their headliners for 2023's highly-anticipated, star-studded weekend of country music, barbecue, and beer, and you're not going to want to miss this lineup! Windy City Smokeout took to Twitter to announce the headliners for next year's show with the caption, "Cowboy & cowgirls: Your 2023 headliners," followed by a graphic that mentioned each act. Zach Bryan will be headlining the show on Thursday, July 13th, Darius Rucker on Friday, July 14th, Luke Bryan on Saturday, July 15th and Zac Brown Band on Sunday, July 16th.
🌟 Cowboy & cowgirls: Your 2023 headliners. 🌟— Windy City Smokeout (@WCSmokeout) November 3, 2022
.
Tickets on sale at https://t.co/Tid11PdZyQ pic.twitter.com/9iaRWrdVnW
Luke Bryan shared the announcement on his Instagram page with the caption, "Excited to announce I will be headlining @windycitysmokeout on July 15th! Y'all grab your passes now. See ya then Chicago!"
Concerts will be taking place all weekend from July 13th to July 16th. In addition to country music, the fest promises an abundance of barbecue and beer. Those interested in attending the event can purchase four-day passes and single-day tickets on Windy City Smokeout's official website. Ticket prices will increase on November 10th. Stay-tuned for the full lineup, as other performers will be announced in the coming months leading up to the festival.