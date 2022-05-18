Have You Tried The Best BBQ In Chicago?

By Logan DeLoye

May 19, 2022

Urban rooftop BBQ
Photo: Getty Images

The best barbecue joint in Chicago infuses a little bit of the South into their unique Chicago-style barbecue. Aside from offering one-of-a-kind dinner specials, they also boast a mouthwatering brunch menu that locals rave about.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best barbecue in Chicago can be found at Flat & Point. Flat & Point is known for its cozy atmosphere as well as its stand-out pulled pork sandwiches. The restaurant also offers a charcuterie board, various bagels, and pasta among multiple meat based entrees.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best barbecue in all of Chicago:

"To call Flat & Point, Logan Square’s singular Alpine-inspired smokehouse, a barbecue joint would be an egregious over-simplification. Courtesy of chef Brian Bruns, an alum of fine dining titans Spiaggia and TRU, this cozy lodge-like restaurant combines passions for local sourcing, Alpine inspirations, and as the website points out, “wood-fired everything.” The result is a restaurant that feels like barbecue that’s taken a semester abroad, with a major in pyrotechnics. Along with charcuterie, pastas, and bagels, the menu emphasizes smoked meats, which take the innovative form of brisket gougeres, smoked duck with grilled cornbread, and grilled pork chops with braising greens puree. Come weekends, snag a brisket bagel sandwich off the bakery menu and blow your brunch expectations out of the water."

For more information on the best BBQ joints that the city has to offer visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.