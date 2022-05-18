Have You Tried The Best BBQ In Chicago?

The best barbecue joint in Chicago infuses a little bit of the South into their unique Chicago-style barbecue. Aside from offering one-of-a-kind dinner specials, they also boast a mouthwatering brunch menu that locals rave about.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best barbecue in Chicago can be found at Flat & Point. Flat & Point is known for its cozy atmosphere as well as its stand-out pulled pork sandwiches. The restaurant also offers a charcuterie board, various bagels, and pasta among multiple meat based entrees.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best barbecue in all of Chicago:

"To call Flat & Point, Logan Square’s singular Alpine-inspired smokehouse, a barbecue joint would be an egregious over-simplification. Courtesy of chef Brian Bruns, an alum of fine dining titans Spiaggia and TRU, this cozy lodge-like restaurant combines passions for local sourcing, Alpine inspirations, and as the website points out, “wood-fired everything.” The result is a restaurant that feels like barbecue that’s taken a semester abroad, with a major in pyrotechnics. Along with charcuterie, pastas, and bagels, the menu emphasizes smoked meats, which take the innovative form of brisket gougeres, smoked duck with grilled cornbread, and grilled pork chops with braising greens puree. Come weekends, snag a brisket bagel sandwich off the bakery menu and blow your brunch expectations out of the water."

