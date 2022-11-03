Ohio Suing Popular Dollar Store Over 'Deceptive' Pricing

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 3, 2022

focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust - concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
Photo: Getty Images

The state of Ohio is suing Dollar General over "deceptive" pricing, according to ABC 6 News. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claims the store advertises items for one price on shelves and then charges a higher price at the register.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture allows stores to have up to a 2% error rate on overcharges, but according to Yost's office, testing done in Butler County earlier this month found error rates ranging from 16.7% to 88.2% for 20 Dollar General stores.

The lawsuit comes after Yost's office received 12 complaints from customers from several counties around the state, according to a post from the Attorney General's Twitter account. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in with the promise of low prices only to deceive them at the checkout counter,” Yost added in a news release. “This seems like a company trying to make an extra buck and hoping no one will notice. We’ve not only noticed but are taking action to stop it.”

The lawsuit was filed in Butler County, according to ABC 6 News. It cites a violation of Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act, and claims Dollar General engaged in “bait advertising.”

