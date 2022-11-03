Routine Chicago Trash Collection Leads To Chilling Discovery

City employees were collecting trash in Austin on Wednesday morning, just as they would any other morning, when they came across a chilling discovery. According to the Chicago Sun Times, the trash collectors found partial human remains dumped in an alley off of West Washington Boulevard at 8:55 a.m. The human remains in question were only partially intact when they were found. The Chicago Sun Times was able to capture a photo of the remains, detailing them to be "the lower half of a male body."

An unnamed source shared information with the Chicago Sun Times describing how long the body had been dead. The source noted that the body had likely been dead for "awhile" by the time the trash collectors found it. The individual also spoke of the difficulty in identifying the remains since not all body parts were present, especially those commonly used in investigations such as fingers and teeth.

“You gotta start looking for missing people, so just reverse-engineering it and trying to figure it out,” the source shared with the Chicago Sun Times. Local authorities will conduct an autopsy to assist in discovering the identity of the remains. No news of possible suspects, or information surrounding the crime has surfaced as the investigation continues.