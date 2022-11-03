This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich

Sandwiches are lunch favorites and can be eaten just about anywhere. Whether you're having a picnic, need to eat something on the go, or just want a quick bite, a well-crafted sandwich can go a long way. To honor this American classic, Food & Wine found the best sandwich in every state.

"On this list, you will not necessarily find the most fashionable or visually appealing—all we wanted were icons and legends, the sandwiches that have stood the test of time," according to the magazine. "We wanted the ones with an extreme sense of belonging, the sandwiches people would fight for, and possibly over. There were strict parameters; no burgers, no hot dogs, no burritos, no tacos, and in nearly all cases, no barbecue."

If you're in Colorado, then you need to grab a sausage sandwich from Carmine Lonardo's Specialty Meats & Deli! Writers explained why they chose this spot:

"The house links from Carmine Lonardo's Specialty Meats & Deli in Lakewood, which Mr. L. started making to earn a bit of money all those years ago, is now a staple throughout the region. The deli, operated by Carmine Jr. and other members of the Lonardo family, does a great cold cut sub, but you're really here for the straight forward sausage sandwiches, made with provolone and peppers, bathed in marinara."