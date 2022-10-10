This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
By Zuri Anderson
October 10, 2022
Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with. It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless, really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.
If you're looking for your next go-to sandwich place, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the best sandwich shop in every state, including delis, quirky restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall eateries.
According to the website, Colorado’s most popular sandwich shop is Gates Deli & Grog!
"Gates Deli & Grog can be found in Denver, Colorado, serving up a wide and creative array of sandwiches and burritos. Gates Deli expands beyond sandwiches with its selection of salads, tacos, wings, and impressive nacho trays. The BBQ Carnitas Nachos, for example, feature 12-hour slow braised pork alongside a generous serving of cheese and ranch sauce that's perfect for sharing. Operating from inside Platt Park Brewing Company, reviews say the sandwiches make the perfect Colorado meal when paired with one of Platt Park’s IPAs."
You can find Gates Deli at 1875 S Pearl St. in Denver.
