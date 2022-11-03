Two Californians Win Big In $1.2 Billion Powerball Drawing

Two winning California tickets were drawn during Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, making a few lucky individuals instant millionaires. According to KTLA, both tickets that were drawn were worth over one million dollars each. One ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Milpitas, and the other at the Eastland Food Market in Ontario. Each winner was extremely close to taking home the entire $1.2 billion dollar prize amount. KTLA mentioned that both winners guessed all of the numbers correctly accept for the Powerball number.

There were many winners that got five or less numbers correct in the drawing, but none that got all six. KTLA noted that there were 962,544 Californians able to claim some variation of the prize based on how many numbers that were guessed correctly. 26 individuals guessed four numbers in addition to the Powerball correctly, earning them $20,563 dollars per ticket. Those that guessed four numbers correctly were able to receive $352 each. Any individuals who matched 3 numbers or less were able to receive up to $6 from the drawing.

Since no one who purchased a ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing, the Powerball prize increased to $1.5 billion, making it the "second largest jackpot in Powerball history."