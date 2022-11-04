Iconic Stranger Things 'Creel House' For Sale In Georgia

The iconic "Creel House" from Netflix' hit series Stranger Things has recently been put up for sale in Rome, Georgia. According to Zillow Gone Wild, the beautiful victorian property is listed for $1,500,000.

"The Creel House (actually located in Rome, GA) from @Stranger_Things is for sale and it can be yours for an even $1,500,000 and it’s one of the most perfect Victorians we’ve ever seen," the post read.

The space includes seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and encompasses a total of 6,000 square feet. The house was built in 1882 and the price includes a guest house with additional bedrooms located behind the main property.