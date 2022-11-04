Iconic Stranger Things 'Creel House' For Sale In Georgia
By Logan DeLoye
November 4, 2022
The iconic "Creel House" from Netflix' hit series Stranger Things has recently been put up for sale in Rome, Georgia. According to Zillow Gone Wild, the beautiful victorian property is listed for $1,500,000.
"The Creel House (actually located in Rome, GA) from @Stranger_Things is for sale and it can be yours for an even $1,500,000 and it’s one of the most perfect Victorians we’ve ever seen," the post read.
The space includes seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and encompasses a total of 6,000 square feet. The house was built in 1882 and the price includes a guest house with additional bedrooms located behind the main property.
Here is what Toles, Temple & Wright Inc. Real Estate had to say about the property:
"In a Stranger turn of events, the iconic "Creel House" can be yours! Originally constructed circa 1882 by Col. Hamilton Yancey, the current owners have restored the home to its original grandeur [despite a dramatic makeover for Netflix's "Stranger Things"]. For more than 140 years, the palatial East Rome Historic District residence - with its elaborate Victorian architecture in the Second Empire style and signature mansard roof - has welcomed passersby into nearby Downtown Rome. Through an inlaid wood outdoor foyer, entering the home is an unforgettable experience."