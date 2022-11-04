Season 3 of Love Is Blind on Netflix has followed a handful of couples around Dallas on their journey to the altar. Some of these spots are mega-recognizable, while others are a bit more obscure. Let's take a look at all the local spots featured on the show.

Before we take a tour around Dallas, however, here's a recap of Love Is Blind: 30 singles "met" each other in "pods," small rooms divided by a wall so the contestants can't see the other person. After weeks of communicating and getting to know one another, the singles had opportunity to meet their love interest face to face — but first, they got engaged. The show then followed the engaged couples' journeys outside of the pods, including meeting family, friends and planning a wedding. At the end of the season, the couples will choose to get married — or not. We're currently following the journeys of Zanab and Cole, Raven and SK, Colleen and Matt, Brennon and Alexa, and Bartise and Nancy.

With most of Season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind behind us, let's look back at several iconic Dallas spots featured on the reality TV show, according to The Dallas Morning News:

Spoiler alert!

Ida Claire

SK met Raven's friends at Ida Claire, a Southern restaurant in Addison.

Sundown at Granada

The whole cast met up at Sundown at Granada in Lower Greenville to spill all the tea.