Do You Recognize These Dallas Restaurants & Hotspots On 'Love Is Blind'?

By Dani Medina

November 4, 2022

Photo: Netflix

Season 3 of Love Is Blind on Netflix has followed a handful of couples around Dallas on their journey to the altar. Some of these spots are mega-recognizable, while others are a bit more obscure. Let's take a look at all the local spots featured on the show.

Before we take a tour around Dallas, however, here's a recap of Love Is Blind: 30 singles "met" each other in "pods," small rooms divided by a wall so the contestants can't see the other person. After weeks of communicating and getting to know one another, the singles had opportunity to meet their love interest face to face — but first, they got engaged. The show then followed the engaged couples' journeys outside of the pods, including meeting family, friends and planning a wedding. At the end of the season, the couples will choose to get married — or not. We're currently following the journeys of Zanab and Cole, Raven and SK, Colleen and Matt, Brennon and Alexa, and Bartise and Nancy.

With most of Season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind behind us, let's look back at several iconic Dallas spots featured on the reality TV show, according to The Dallas Morning News:

Spoiler alert!

Ida Claire

SK met Raven's friends at Ida Claire, a Southern restaurant in Addison.

Sundown at Granada

The whole cast met up at Sundown at Granada in Lower Greenville to spill all the tea.

(L to R) Cole Barnett, Zanab Jaffrey, Matt Bolton, Alexa Alfia, Brennon Lemieux in episode 307 of Love Is Blind at Sundown at Granada in Dallas.
Photo: Netflix

Candleroom

While we don't see the Candleroom on the show, this is the nightclub where Colleen said her and the girls went to. Matt, her fiancé was not happy with this and ended up blowing up over the revelation that she had gone out without him.

Sketches of Spain

Zanab and Cole visited Sketches of Spain, a Spanish-style tapas restaurant in Oak Cliff.

(L to R) Zanab Jaffrey, Cole Barnett in episode 308 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

Imoto

Brennan met Alexa's friends at Imoto, a Pan-Asian restaurant in Victory Park. The restaurant has since closed since filming.

Perry's Steakhouse

Bartise and Nancy visited Perry's Steakhouse, a steakhouse in Uptown.

Irving Gondolas

Raven and SK enjoyed a romantic dinner on Lake Carolyn in Las Colinas.

(L to R) SK Alagbada, Raven Ross in episode 309 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

Bachelor party at the rodeo

The guys celebrated their bachelor parties at a local rodeo. Any guesses which one?

(L to R) Cole Barnett, Bartise Bowden, Matt Bolton in episode 310 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

Bachelorette party at the strip club

The girls celebrated their bachelorette parties at a local strip club. Any guesses which one?

(L to R) Nancy Rodriguez, Zanab Jaffrey, Colleen Reed in episode 310 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

Love Lock Bridge

Cole and Zanab mark their relationship with a lock on a bridge. It's unclear which bridge it is, though, as there are two in the area: one is on Carolyn Promenade Lake near Las Colinas Blvd. while the other is on the Santa Fe Trestle Trail in East Oak Cliff. You be the judge!

(L to R) Cole Barnett, Zanab Jaffrey in episode 308 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

The Dallas World Aquarium

Collene and Matt go on a romantic date at the Dallas World Aquarium.

(L to R) Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton in episode 309 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

The final episode of Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Netflix on November 9.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.