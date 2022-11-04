Do You Recognize These Dallas Restaurants & Hotspots On 'Love Is Blind'?
By Dani Medina
November 4, 2022
Season 3 of Love Is Blind on Netflix has followed a handful of couples around Dallas on their journey to the altar. Some of these spots are mega-recognizable, while others are a bit more obscure. Let's take a look at all the local spots featured on the show.
Before we take a tour around Dallas, however, here's a recap of Love Is Blind: 30 singles "met" each other in "pods," small rooms divided by a wall so the contestants can't see the other person. After weeks of communicating and getting to know one another, the singles had opportunity to meet their love interest face to face — but first, they got engaged. The show then followed the engaged couples' journeys outside of the pods, including meeting family, friends and planning a wedding. At the end of the season, the couples will choose to get married — or not. We're currently following the journeys of Zanab and Cole, Raven and SK, Colleen and Matt, Brennon and Alexa, and Bartise and Nancy.
With most of Season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind behind us, let's look back at several iconic Dallas spots featured on the reality TV show, according to The Dallas Morning News:
Spoiler alert!
Ida Claire
SK met Raven's friends at Ida Claire, a Southern restaurant in Addison.
Sundown at Granada
The whole cast met up at Sundown at Granada in Lower Greenville to spill all the tea.
Candleroom
While we don't see the Candleroom on the show, this is the nightclub where Colleen said her and the girls went to. Matt, her fiancé was not happy with this and ended up blowing up over the revelation that she had gone out without him.
Sketches of Spain
Zanab and Cole visited Sketches of Spain, a Spanish-style tapas restaurant in Oak Cliff.
Imoto
Brennan met Alexa's friends at Imoto, a Pan-Asian restaurant in Victory Park. The restaurant has since closed since filming.
Perry's Steakhouse
Bartise and Nancy visited Perry's Steakhouse, a steakhouse in Uptown.
Irving Gondolas
Raven and SK enjoyed a romantic dinner on Lake Carolyn in Las Colinas.
Bachelor party at the rodeo
The guys celebrated their bachelor parties at a local rodeo. Any guesses which one?
Bachelorette party at the strip club
The girls celebrated their bachelorette parties at a local strip club. Any guesses which one?
Love Lock Bridge
Cole and Zanab mark their relationship with a lock on a bridge. It's unclear which bridge it is, though, as there are two in the area: one is on Carolyn Promenade Lake near Las Colinas Blvd. while the other is on the Santa Fe Trestle Trail in East Oak Cliff. You be the judge!
The Dallas World Aquarium
Collene and Matt go on a romantic date at the Dallas World Aquarium.
The final episode of Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Netflix on November 9.