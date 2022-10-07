Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Meet The Dallas Singles

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is upon us!

The third season of the hit Netflix reality TV show will follow 30 singles from Dallas as they build relationships and potentially get engaged without ever seeing the other person. The streaming giant announced the cast this week, which includes 15 men and 15 women. Here's how the show works:

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, 30 singles will "meet" each other in "pods," small rooms divided by a wall so the contestants can't see the other person. After weeks of communicating and getting to know one another, the singles will have the opportunity to meet their love interest face to face — but first, they must get engaged. The show will then follow the engaged couples' journeys outside of the pods, including meeting family, friends and planning a wedding. At the end of the season, the couples will choose to get married — or not. The first two seasons followed singles in Atlanta and Chicago, respectively.

Here's a look at the Season 3 cast of Love Is Blind: