Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Meet The Dallas Singles

By Dani Medina

October 7, 2022

Photo: Netflix

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is upon us!

The third season of the hit Netflix reality TV show will follow 30 singles from Dallas as they build relationships and potentially get engaged without ever seeing the other person. The streaming giant announced the cast this week, which includes 15 men and 15 women. Here's how the show works:

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, 30 singles will "meet" each other in "pods," small rooms divided by a wall so the contestants can't see the other person. After weeks of communicating and getting to know one another, the singles will have the opportunity to meet their love interest face to face — but first, they must get engaged. The show will then follow the engaged couples' journeys outside of the pods, including meeting family, friends and planning a wedding. At the end of the season, the couples will choose to get married — or not. The first two seasons followed singles in Atlanta and Chicago, respectively.

Here's a look at the Season 3 cast of Love Is Blind:

The Women

Photo: Netflix
  • Alexa Alfia, 27, insurance agency owner
  • Amanda Langston, 31, stylist
  • Ashley Randermann, 29, chiropractor
  • Brannigan Maxwell, 35, critical care nurse
  • Charita Scott, 35, makeup artist
  • Chelsey Jordan, 27, customer success manager
  • Colleen Reed, 26, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist
  • Jessica Gumbert, 30, senior event producer
  • Kalekia Adams, 31, ICU nurse practitioner
  • Kimberlee Clarke, 30, teacher and coach
  • Loren Langenbeck, 36, medical device rep
  • Nancy Rodriguez, 32, real estate investor
  • Raven Ross, 29, pilates instructor
  • Valerie Truong, 35, dermatologist
  • Zanab Jaffrey, 32, real estate agent
1 of 15
Loren Langenbeck, 36, medical device rep
Photo: Netflix
2 of 15
Charita Scott, 35, makeup artist
Photo: Netflix
3 of 15
Brannigan Maxwell, 35, critical care nurse
Photo: Netflix
4 of 15
Alexa Alfia, 27, insurance agency owner
Photo: Netflix
5 of 15
Jessica Gumbert, 30, senior event producer
Photo: Netflix
6 of 15
Colleen Reed, 26, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist
Photo: Netflix
7 of 15
Ashley Randermann, 29, chiropractor
Photo: Netflix
8 of 15
Zanab Jaffrey, 32, real estate agent
Photo: Netflix
9 of 15
Valerie Truong, 35, dermatologist
Photo: Netflix
10 of 15
Raven Ross, 29, pilates instructor
Photo: Netflix
11 of 15
Nancy Rodriguez, 32, real estate investor
Photo: Netflix
12 of 15
Kimberlee Clarke, 30, teacher and coach
Photo: Netflix
13 of 15
Kalekia Adams, 31, ICU nurse practitioner
Photo: Netflix
14 of 15
Chelsey Jordan, 27, customer success manager
Photo: Netflix
15 of 15
Amanda Langston, 31, stylist
Photo: Netflix

The Men

Photo: Netflix
  • Andrew Liu, 30, director of operations
  • Anthony LaScalea, 33, attorney
  • Bartise Bowden, 27, senior analyst
  • Brennon Lemieux, 32, water treatment engineer
  • Cole Barnett, 27, real estate agent
  • Dakota Easley, 29, aerospace engineer
  • Dale Dalida, 32, cybersecurity student
  • DaVonté Black, 29, fitness development coach
  • Julian Torres, 34, managing director of operations
  • Matt Bolton, 28, private charter sales executive
  • Nash Buehler, 34, real estate agent
  • Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, 34, data engineer
  • Simmer Bajwa, 27, director of marketing technology
  • Tony Taylor, 34, medical device sales rep
  • Zach Gordon, 29, med school and interior quality control manager
1 of 15
Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, 34, data engineer
Photo: Netflix
2 of 15
Nash Buehler, 34, real estate agent
Photo: Netflix
3 of 15
Matt Bolton, 28, private charter sales executive
Photo: Netflix
4 of 15
Cole Barnett, 27, real estate agent
Photo: Netflix
5 of 15
Bartise Bowden, 27, senior analyst
Photo: Netflix
6 of 15
Simmer Bajwa, 27, director of marketing technology
Photo: Netflix
7 of 15
Julian Torres, 34, managing director of operations
Photo: Netflix
8 of 15
Zach Gordon, 29, med school and interior quality control manager
Photo: Netflix
9 of 15
Dale Dalida, 32, cybersecurity student
Photo: Netflix
10 of 15
Brennon Lemieux, 32, water treatment engineer
Photo: Netflix
11 of 15
Anthony LaScalea, 33, attorney
Photo: Netflix
12 of 15
Andrew Liu, 30, director of operations
Photo: Netflix
13 of 15
Tony Taylor, 34, medical device sales rep
Photo: Netflix
14 of 15
DaVonté Black, 29, fitness development coach
Photo: Netflix
15 of 15
Dakota Easley, 29, aerospace engineer
Photo: Netflix

Netflix also released a teaser for the new season of Love Is Blind. Watch it below:

Season 3 of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix on October 19, with episodes releasing weekly.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.