Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Meet The Dallas Singles
By Dani Medina
October 7, 2022
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is upon us!
The third season of the hit Netflix reality TV show will follow 30 singles from Dallas as they build relationships and potentially get engaged without ever seeing the other person. The streaming giant announced the cast this week, which includes 15 men and 15 women. Here's how the show works:
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, 30 singles will "meet" each other in "pods," small rooms divided by a wall so the contestants can't see the other person. After weeks of communicating and getting to know one another, the singles will have the opportunity to meet their love interest face to face — but first, they must get engaged. The show will then follow the engaged couples' journeys outside of the pods, including meeting family, friends and planning a wedding. At the end of the season, the couples will choose to get married — or not. The first two seasons followed singles in Atlanta and Chicago, respectively.
Here's a look at the Season 3 cast of Love Is Blind:
The Women
- Alexa Alfia, 27, insurance agency owner
- Amanda Langston, 31, stylist
- Ashley Randermann, 29, chiropractor
- Brannigan Maxwell, 35, critical care nurse
- Charita Scott, 35, makeup artist
- Chelsey Jordan, 27, customer success manager
- Colleen Reed, 26, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist
- Jessica Gumbert, 30, senior event producer
- Kalekia Adams, 31, ICU nurse practitioner
- Kimberlee Clarke, 30, teacher and coach
- Loren Langenbeck, 36, medical device rep
- Nancy Rodriguez, 32, real estate investor
- Raven Ross, 29, pilates instructor
- Valerie Truong, 35, dermatologist
- Zanab Jaffrey, 32, real estate agent
The Men
- Andrew Liu, 30, director of operations
- Anthony LaScalea, 33, attorney
- Bartise Bowden, 27, senior analyst
- Brennon Lemieux, 32, water treatment engineer
- Cole Barnett, 27, real estate agent
- Dakota Easley, 29, aerospace engineer
- Dale Dalida, 32, cybersecurity student
- DaVonté Black, 29, fitness development coach
- Julian Torres, 34, managing director of operations
- Matt Bolton, 28, private charter sales executive
- Nash Buehler, 34, real estate agent
- Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, 34, data engineer
- Simmer Bajwa, 27, director of marketing technology
- Tony Taylor, 34, medical device sales rep
- Zach Gordon, 29, med school and interior quality control manager
Netflix also released a teaser for the new season of Love Is Blind. Watch it below:
Season 3 of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix on October 19, with episodes releasing weekly.