A man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly stole an ambulance minutes after he was discharged from a Nashville hospital, leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit last week.

Saint Thomas Midtown hospital called Metro Nashville Police on October 28 to report that one of the hospital's ambulances, valued at more than $300,000, was stolen, per WKRN. When officers arrived at the scene, hospital staff claimed that 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was behind the ambulance's disappearance, with reports stating Langford had just been discharged from the hospital before he somehow got into the ambulance and drove off toward a nearby interstate.

Officers were able to work with hospital staff to track the ambulance, locating it on Interstate 40 near Donelson and launching efforts to pull over the vehicle. Because Langford allegedly refused to stop, police began a pursuit that led into Wilson County, with Tennessee Highway Patrol and local authorities continuing the pursuit in their jurisdiction. The ambulance eventually reentered Davidson County and MNPD picked up the pursuit once again, following it until it could no longer continue driving.

Langford was taken into custody and booked on a $80,000 bond. He faces charges of theft of property over $250,000 and evading arrest.