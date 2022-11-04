Ohio Woman Steals Car While Its Driver Is Being Arrested

An Ohio woman has been accused of stealing a car while its driver was being arrested, according to WKBN News.

25-year-old Hannah Warren of Nelsonville allegedly stole a 2017 Nissan SUV on October 29 while police were making a traffic stop in Buchtel. She approached the vehicle while police were serving an active warrant on the driver, according to the Athens County Prosecutor's office. Then, as the officer took the driver to his squad car, Warren climbed into the driver's seat of the Nissan and sped off.

When police spotted the SUV on Watkins Street, they gave chase, according to the prosecutor's office. They ended up following the car through the city for about 30 minutes. Eventually, Warren crashed the SUV into one of the officer's cars. She then stopped the car near a tree, got out, and tried to run away, but a pursing officer tased and arrested her.

On Monday (October 31), a grand jury Warren on multiple felony charges, according to WKBN News. They are as follows: