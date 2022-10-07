12-Year-Old Killed In Ohio Funeral Procession Crash, Shoot Out

A 12-year-old Ohio boy was killed yesterday (October 6) during a funeral procession crash that was followed by a shootout moments later, according to Kentucky.com. A 6-year-old was also injured in the incident.

The procession was for the funeral of a 17-year-old who recently died due to a drug overdose, according to Kentucky.com. The mother of one of the boys was driving a Chrysler 200 and collided with a Chevy Impala on South Arlington Street in Akron. One of the children was ejected from the Chrysler, and the other was partially ejected. The driver of the Chevy Impala fled the scene of the accident on foot and has not been apprehended.

“We believe one of the cars may have been operating in some type of reckless fashion,” Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller told WKYC. “One of the cars may have tried to make a turn when the collision occurred, and the children were impacted by that.”

According to police, an argument broke out as a direct result of the deadly crash, which led to shots being fired. A 19-year-old went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot. In addition, there was a second shooting two blocks away, but no one was struck.

“They were en route to memorialize and bury someone they love… The family of that young man. During this incident, another young man lost his life, and it could not be worse, more tragic for not only this family, but this community as well,” Miller said in an interview with WJW.